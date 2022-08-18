Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was found dead Wednesday morning at a house just outside of Bloomington.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain, a resident at the home on Arlington Road, a 33-year-old man, called 911 around 9:45 a.m. after Avery McMillan was found unresponsive. Deputies responded and gave her three doses of Narcan, but they were not able to revive her.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, Swain said.

During an investigation, detectives learned the man, who is cooperating with detectives, and McMillan met near IU's campus on Tuesday night, Swain said.

Swain said McMillian is a student at the Bloomington campus and lives in an apartment in Bloomington. She is from Valparaiso.

Swain said the sheriff's office is still in contact with the Indiana University Police Department.

Caitlyn Myers, the president of the IU Panhellenic Association, said they are saddened to hear about the death of McMillian, who was a fellow sister.

"We cannot begin to imagine how difficult this news is to her friends and family and we offer our deepest condolences," Myers said in an emailed statement to WRTV. "Panhellenic leadership is providing support to the individuals impacted. As always the health and wellness of our members is our first priority."

"Our thoughts go to the family and friends of IU student Avery McMillan," Chuck Carney, a spokesperson for IU, said in a statement. "At this time, our Division of Students Affairs is reaching out to the campus community to provide services as needed."

Students can learn more about the resources available to them by calling the dean of students office at 812-855-8187 or submit a CARE referral online. Counseling services are available to students by calling 812-855-5711.

Additional details haven't been released. The sheriff's office said additional details wouldn't be released Thursday.

WRTV has reached out to IUPD for a comment and is awaiting a response.