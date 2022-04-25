Watch
Siblings killed by falling tree while on golf cart at campground in Owen County

RTV6
Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 13:28:51-04

OWEN COUNTY — Two kids are dead after a dead tree fell on the golf cart they were riding in on Saturday at a campground in Owen County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called around 2 p.m. to the Indian Oaks Campground in Taylor Township and found an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, both of Indianapolis, who died when the tree fell on them, Owen County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Miller said in a press release.

They were riding on a golf cart with their parents when the tree fell on them, Miller said.

WRTV emailed the Owen County Coroner Monday morning to confirm their identities and is awaiting a response.

The tree also heavily damaged a nearby vehicle, Miller said. No other injuries were reported.

Additional details haven't been confirmed at this time.

