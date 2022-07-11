Silver alert canceled for Anderson teen

ANDERSON — A statewide Silver Alert previously issued for a 16-year-old boy reported missing has been canceled.

Frank Buchholz had last been seen about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

Frank was described as 5 feet 6 inches, 100 pounds, with red hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, black and green shorts, one gray sock, one black sock, and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anderson police say Frank has been found safe and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Anderson police at 765-648-6775 or 911.