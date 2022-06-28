Watch Now
Silver Alert declared for 15-year-old boy missing from Mishawaka

Photos Provided/South Bend Police Department
A Silver Alert was declared on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, for Devin Dague (left), who was last seen on Monday and possibly with Nadan Stallings, 17. Dague is believed to be in extreme danger.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 28, 2022
SOUTH BEND — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old last seen Monday in Mishawaka.

Devin Dague is described as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Monday in Mishawaka, according to the alert. According to a Facebook post from the South Bend Police Department, he was last seen Meijer on Bremen Highway.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants, according to the alert.

Dague may be in an older model Ford pickup truck with red stripes and the first two digits on the license plate are "09," according to the alert and the Facebook post.

He may be with Nadan Stallings, 17, described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 159 pounds, with black hair and black eyes, according to the Silver Alert.

Dague is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the alert. He may be headed to the Gary area, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, police at 574-235-9201, or Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204.

