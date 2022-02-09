Silver Alert declared for 3-year-old girl last seen in Logansport

LOGANSPORT — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 3-year-old girl last seen early Wednesday morning in Logansport possibly with an unidentified man.

Rosenaika Cauratt is described as being 3 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen around 12:25 a.m. wearing a zebra print hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots, according to the alert. She is possibly in the company of an unidentified black man, described as being between 40 and 50 years old and about 6 feet tall.

Cauratt is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 574-722-6060.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts can be issued for anyone who is a missing endangered adult or child, high risk missing person or has a mental impairment validated through a credible medical authority.

Amber Alerts in Indiana can be issued for a child who is under 18 years of age and believed to be abducted and in danger of serious bodily harm or death.