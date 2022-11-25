Silver Alert declared for missing 17-year-old Fort Wayne boy

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old from Fort Wayne.

Traysean Walker was last seen about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued early Friday.

Traysean is described as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 260-449-3000 or 911.