Silver Alert declared for missing Logansport man

LOGANSPORT — Logansport Police are asking for help locating a missing 19-year-old.

Authorities say Nicodemus Smith was last seen on Thursday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Smith has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration BUP928.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nicodemus Smith, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.