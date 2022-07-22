Silver Alert declared for missing man last seen Thursday in Avon

AVON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning in Avon.

Rod Michael Hopkins is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 297 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and black and red Air Jordan shoes, according to the alert.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or 317-839-8700.