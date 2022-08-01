Silver Alert declared for missing teen last seen Saturday in Elkhart

ELKHART — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday afternoon in Elkhart.

Antonio Mikell is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt, pajama pants with Christmas lights on them and carrying a silver suitcase, according to the alert.

Mikell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 574-533-4151.