Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert declared in Danville man's disappearance

Charles Adkins
Provided/Indiana State Police
Charles Adkins
Posted at 6:13 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 06:13:04-04

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a missing Danville man last seen late Monday.

Charles Adkins, 69, was reported missing after last being seen about 7:30 p.m., according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office. A statewide Silver Alert was declared about 11:30 p.m.

Adkins may require medical assistance, according to police.

Adkins is described as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the sheriff's office at 317-745-4052.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE