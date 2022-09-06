Silver Alert declared in Danville man's disappearance

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a missing Danville man last seen late Monday.

Charles Adkins, 69, was reported missing after last being seen about 7:30 p.m., according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office. A statewide Silver Alert was declared about 11:30 p.m.

Adkins may require medical assistance, according to police.

Adkins is described as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the sheriff's office at 317-745-4052.