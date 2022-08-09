Silver Alert for 15-year-old girl from Elkhart canceled

ELKHART — A Silver Alert declared early Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl from northern Indiana has been canceled.
Samya Allen has last been seen about 11:56 p.m. Monday, according to the alert.
Authorities haven't provided additional information.
Anyone with more information was urged to call 911 or the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175.
