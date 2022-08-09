Watch Now
Silver Alert for 15-year-old girl from Elkhart canceled

Posted at 6:18 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 11:53:48-04

ELKHART — A Silver Alert declared early Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl from northern Indiana has been canceled.

Samya Allen has last been seen about 11:56 p.m. Monday, according to the alert.

Authorities haven't provided additional information.

Anyone with more information was urged to call 911 or the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175.

