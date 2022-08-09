Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old boy from Avon

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy from Avon.
Shane Hommel was last seen about 4:49 p..m Monday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued early Tuesday.
Shane is described as about 5 feet tall and 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with the signage "American Boy", blue shorts and black tennis shoes. He may be riding a red bicycle.
Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317-839-8700.
