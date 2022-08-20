Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert issued for Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby

anderson missing mom baby.png
Provided
Priceless Velez, 17, and her infant son Sincere.<br/><br/>
anderson missing mom baby.png
Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 10:09:12-04

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her 18-day-old son are missing.

Priceless Velez and her son Sincere were last seen on Friday, August 19, at 3 p.m.

Priceless was last seen wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants and carrying a gray backpack and orange bag. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!