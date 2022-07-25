Silver Alert issued for Henry County teen

NEW CASTLE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old from Henry County.

Levi Triplett, 16, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 in New Castle.

Triplett was wearing a gray t-shirt, teal scrub pants, turquoise shoes and carrying a red backpack. He is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs.

He was last seen riding a blue bicycle.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Levi Triplett, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901 or 911.