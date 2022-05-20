Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A Silver Alert Alert has been issued for a missing Bloomington man.

Donald Perkins, 86, is missing from Bloomington according to the Indiana State Police. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance and are asking for the public's health in locating Perkins.

He was last seen at 8 p.m. on May 19 in Bloomington driving a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana plate 615TJQ. He is described as 6-feet-tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a navy blue shirt over a white long-sleeved long john shirt and navy blue sweatpants.

If you have any information on Donald Perkins, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.