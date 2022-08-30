Silver Alert issued for missing Carmel man

CARMEL — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old man missing from Carmel.

Jack Hufford was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30.

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Hufford was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, and blue jeans. He was driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate reading SUO805.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jack Hufford, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.