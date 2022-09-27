Silver Alert issued for missing LaPorte County teen

LA PORTE COUNTY — The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert following the disappearance of a teenager from La Porte County.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt was last seen at 4 p.m. on September 22.

Schmidt is described as a 5-feet-4-inch tall white female weighing 120 pounds. She has brown and blond hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Lauren is missing from Mill Creek, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Lauren Schmidt, contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700 or 911.