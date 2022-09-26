Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence woman

LAWRENCE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lawrence woman.
According to Indiana State Police, Barbara Sheasley, 55, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Lawrence.
She was seen wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans. Sheasley is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
Sheasley is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you see her, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.
