Silver Alert issued for missing Merrillville teen

MERRILLVILLE — A Silver Alert Alert has been issued for a missing Merrillville juvenile.

Amari McDade, 17, is missing from Merrillville according to the Indiana State Police. The Merrillville Police Department is investing the disappearance and is asking for the public's help in locating McDade.

She was last seen at 11:46 a.m. on Thursday, May 19. She is described as 5-feet-3-inches, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on Amari McDade, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.