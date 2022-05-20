Silver Alert issued for missing Merrillville teen

MERRILLVILLE — A Silver Alert Alert has been issued for a missing Merrillville juvenile.
Amari McDade, 17, is missing from Merrillville according to the Indiana State Police. The Merrillville Police Department is investing the disappearance and is asking for the public's help in locating McDade.
She was last seen at 11:46 a.m. on Thursday, May 19. She is described as 5-feet-3-inches, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black pants and black shoes.
If you have any information on Amari McDade, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.
TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group