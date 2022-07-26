Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven teen

NEW HAVEN — A Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager last seen on Sunday in New Haven.
New Haven is located 130 miles northeast of Indianapolis — near Fort Wayne.
Lillian Englehart, 14, is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 110 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a hooded sweatshirt and pants around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Anyone with information on Lillian is asked to call 911 or the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.
