Silver Alert issued for missing Richmond man

RICHMOND — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Richmond man.

Merle Church, 51, of Richmond was last seen at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3.

He is bald with brown eyes and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs.

Church was last seen wearing an IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have information about Church's disappearance, call 911 or 765-983-7247 immediately.