Silver Alert issued for missing Rushville man

RUSHVILLE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 91-year-old William Farley of Rushville.

Farley was last seen at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 94 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Farley was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue and gray plaid button-up long-sleeve shirt, black and gray flannel pajama pants, and black tennis shoes.

He was last seen driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with an Indiana license plate reading C711DG.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Farley, contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.