TERRE HAUTE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute PD is searching for 15-year-old Selena Brotchner, who was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Brotchner is about 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pink shorts.

She’s believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

Call 911 immediately if you see her.