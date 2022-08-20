Silver Alert issued for Muncie teen missing since August 9

MUNCIE — Muncie Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on August 9.

Haylee Cummings was last seen at 7 a.m. wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.

Authorities believe Cummings is in danger.

If you have any information on Haylee Cummings, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or 911.