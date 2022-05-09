Silver Alert issued for two missing people from Anderson

ANDERSON — Police are searching for two people last seen Sunday in Anderson.

Carley Davis, 24, and Cody Bennette, 21, were last seen in Anderson on Sunday at 5:19 p.m.

Davis is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored Guns and Roses t-shirt and blue jeans.

Bennette is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Both are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 765-648-6775.