State Road 19 closed in Noblesville after serious crash

NOBLESVILLE — State Road 19 between 196th Street and Field Drive in Noblesville is closed and will remain closed for an extended period as the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigations team works to reconstruct a serious crash in the area.

According to the Noblesville Fire Department, three cars were involved in the wreck with two people being transported to the hospital.

One patient was transported to St. Vincent Hospital via ambulance and another, who was ejected from their vehicle, was transported to Riverview Hospital via medical helicopter.

NFD could not provide a condition for either patient.

This is a developing story.