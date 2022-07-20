Watch Now
Three injured after truck hit by train in Clinton County

Clinton Co. Train Crash.png
WRTV
Clinton County train crash in July 2022.
Posted at 8:42 PM, Jul 19, 2022
CLINTON COUNTY — A train struck a truck in Clinton County on Tuesday, sending three people to the hospital.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a crash involving a train and a pickup truck at the County Road 750 W near Gas Line Road.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a Blue 2006 Ford Pickup truck, driven by Lora Elston, 65, of Battleground was traveling northbound and, for an unknown reason, entered into the path of an eastbound train from Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Riding in the truck with Elston were a seven-year-old and an 11-year-old. The 11-year-old and Elston were transported to a Lafayette area hospital by ambulance.

The seven-year-old passenger was airlifted to Indianapolis by medical helicopter.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office did not have confirmation on the extent of the injuries.

