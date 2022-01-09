Three people from Missouri killed in crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — Three people from Missouri were killed in a crash due to icy road conditions Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Clay County, according to state police.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. near the 24 mile-marker of Interstate 70 westbound.

Glen Jackson, 58, Rose Jackson, 57, and Amber Johnson, 35, were all killed after Glen lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions, left the interstate, rolled several times and struck a tree, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said in a press release.

All three were from New Madrid, Missouri, which is in the far southeast region of the state.

A juvenile was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Ames said.

Drugs and alcohol aren't suspected of being factors in the crash, Ames said.