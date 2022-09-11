Two dead, two injured after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Two people died and two others, including a child, were injured after a crash Saturday night.

Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of North SR 9 and CR 750 North around 9:40 p.m.

Deputies say a van traveling northbound hit the back of a hay baler that was being pulled by a tractor. The van then ended up in the southbound lane and hit an RV head on.

The driver and passenger in the van were killed, and a child in the van was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. The RV's driver was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

No information on their conditions was given.

Indiana State Police are assisting the Department.