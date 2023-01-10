Two killed in Johnson County car crash

JOHNSON COUNTY — Two people are dead after a crash on U.S. 31 north of Edinburgh, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the area of US 31 and State Road 252 around 9:20 p.m.

Both drivers, who were the only two people involved in the crash, died at the scene.

The Johnson County Sheriff says the north and southbound lanes of US 31 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Johnson County Coroner will release the victim's identities.