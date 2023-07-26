Two separate crashes involving motorcycles leave one dead, one critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are warning drivers to stay alert after two separate crashes involving motorcycles left one man dead and another person critically injured late Tuesday.

The first crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 38th Street and Georgetown Road.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arriving at the scene found a white Jeep that had flipped and a three-wheel motorcycle that were involved in the crash.

Lt. Shane Foley with IMPD says their preliminary investigation suggests that two drivers were traveling eastbound on 38th Street when the motorcyclist allegedly ran a stop light at Georgetown Road and collided with one of the vehicles.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, the motorcycle driver was in critical condition and the driver of the Jeep had what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

"We need to be careful, we need to follow the law," Foley said. "We shouldn't be running red lights. Speed may be a factor, seems to be a factor in a lot of our crashes. We don't know if that's going to be a factor today."

Shortly after responding to that crash, officers were called to the area of 38th Street and Michigan Road around 9:30 p.m. for a report of another serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

IMPD officers arriving at the scene found an adult male in the road suffering from serious injuries. Despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver, who was in a truck, remained on scene to talk to police. That driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Foley says their preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the truck was going eastbound on 38th Street and attempted to make a U-Turn at Michigan Avenue when he collided with the motorcyclist, who was traveling westbound at the intersection.

"Be alert. The weather is great for people to be out on a motorcycle. So I ask people to be alert. Look around, see your surroundings," Foley said. "We ask the motorcyclists, drive with due regard, because people won't see you. It takes responsibility on all parts. "

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in either crash. Both drivers were taken for a blood draw as is standard with any serious crash.

"Most of these involve motorcycles," Foley said. "We don't know if lack of awareness of motorcycles is a factor, but certainly when speaking with people who are involved in crashes most of them say they just didn't see the motorcycle."