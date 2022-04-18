Video shows IMPD officers rescuing mother, two children from apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police released body camera videos from officers who rescued a mother and two children from an apartment fire earlier this month.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the apartment fire around 3:40 a.m. on April 11 near East Street and Hanna Avenue.

Flames were coming from the building when they arrived. Dispatchers told officers a mother and her 2-year-old and 3-year-old children were trapped inside.

Officers Carroll, Hupp and Laird worked together as they rescued the two children and their mother from the second-story window.

The officers took the children to Indianapolis EMS crews and then went back to make sure no one else was inside.

"We want to thank these Hoosier heroes for their quick thinking and actions that undoubtedly saved lives," IMPD said in the video.