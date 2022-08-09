Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

What it Takes: Bargersville Fire Department gives inside look into live training

Do you have what it takes to be a first responder? In our ongoing series, "What it Takes", we take you behind the scenes of police, fire and EMS.
Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 10.26.42 AM.png
Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 10.27.36 AM.png
Posted at 6:55 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 07:43:41-04

BARGERSVILLE — Firefighters have a tough job that requires them to go into burning buildings to rescue those in need and extinguish the flames.

The Bargersville Fire Department gave WRTV the opportunity to see what it takes to battle a residence fire.

“We do have training facilities that we do live fire trainings in,” said Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt.

But recently, the department took advantage of a home that was set to be demolished. It gave them a real-life training experience.

“There’s nothing more real than coming into a vacant residence like this and recreating live fire activity,” Pruitt said.

While crews can use the vacant house for live fire training, Pruitt said the empty home falls a bit short.

“... There are so many materials inside of a house that increase the rate of heat and fire, and that fuel is pretty crazy,” Pruitt said.

Because it’s a controlled environment with lots of safety precautions in place, the department let WRTV's Kelsey Anderson suit up so she could see what the conditions are like in a real house fire.

She was there as they lit the first fire. Things got dark — and quick.

The house filled quickly with smoke, making it nearly impossible to see. Also having the air pack breath was different and something to get used to.

While she was there, she learned the air pack has another safety feature.

If a firefighter is still for too long, the air pack will begin to beep. If the firefighter doesn’t move, the air pack alarm goes off, alerting everyone a firefighter is down.

The reason the fire in a training still doesn’t cut it as the real thing is that they have to remove nearly all the synthetic material like furniture, the carpet and even the shingles from the roof.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!