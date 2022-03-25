Woman dies after driving into 2 other cars, colliding with brick wall, Indianapolis police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died and two others were injured early Thursday after she tried to drive through two vehicles and struck them both, then hit a brick wall, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the crash about 9 a.m. to the 3600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

There, investigators discovered she was driving an Infiniti southbound and struck the other two vehicles, causing her vehicle to run off the road before crashing into the wall.

She was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries. The other two drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Foley said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not disclosed the woman's name.

This is a developing story.