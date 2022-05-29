Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Woman dies after Sunday morning apartment fire in downtown Indianapolis

lucille raines residence fatal fire.jpg
Provided Photo/IFD
IFD says one woman died after an apartment fire on May 29, 2022.
lucille raines residence fatal fire.jpg
Posted at 8:27 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 08:27:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a woman died Sunday morning after an apartment fire in downtown Indianapolis.

Firefighters responded to the Lucille Raines Residence, located in the 900 block of N Pennsylvania Street, around 5 a.m. and found heavy smoke on the fourth floor.

Witnesses told firefighters a woman evacuated and re-entered her apartment twice but was later overcome by the smoke and did not make it out.

"The Indianapolis Fire Department would like to remind everyone – if a fire occurs in your home, apartment or building – please do not try and re-enter to gather personal effects or pets," public information officer Rita Reith said in a news release. "Get Out and Stay Out. The toxic effects of smoke will render you unconscious in minutes and can prove to be fatal – as evidenced by today’s unfortunate fatality. Our thoughts are with all who are affected by her loss."

The other 45 residents evacuated the building, including some who used the fire escape. Several of them were checked out by EMS at the scene and released.

IFD says there were working smoke alarms and no occupants were displaced.

The fire has been ruled accidental but the exact cause is still undetermined at this time.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!