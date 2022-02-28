Watch
Woman killed in crash Sunday near Southern Plaza in Indianapolis

Man arrested on reckless homicide charge
Gerald Marcelo
Posted at 9:14 AM, Feb 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man was arrested following a crash that killed a woman Sunday morning on the city's south side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash around 10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South East Street and East Mills Avenue near Southern Plaza Shopping Center.

Police said the driver of a GMC sport utility vehicle going southbound on South East Street struck a Fiat driven by a woman going westbound on East Mills Avenue.

Medics transported the woman to an area hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been publicly released.

The driver of the GMC was ejected, but he suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless homicide.

WRTV does not name suspects before they are officially charged by prosecutors.

