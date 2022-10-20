Woman killed in crash while walking on Indianapolis Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS — An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a driver while she was walking late Wednesday on Columbus' west side, police say.
Victoria Hagan, 38, was heading southbound on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia drive when she was hit bit a driver heading southbound, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Officers found Hagan while responding about 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of the two roads for a report of a crash. She was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
The vehicle's driver cooperated with investigators at the scene.
Police haven't provided additional information.
Indianapolis Road was closed for about five hours while responders worked the scene.
