Indiana Senate set for final redistricting vote Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is set to convene at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for what could be the final vote on a redistricting bill that has divided lawmakers and sparked heated debate across the state.

The vote comes after months of political tension and follows the bill's advancement without any amendments.

If today's vote ends in a tie, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, a Republican, will cast the deciding vote.

Background on Indiana's Redistricting Debate

The renewed redistricting effort follows calls from President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance for Indiana Republicans to approve a mid-cycle map change.

Supporters of the proposal argue that a new map could result in two additional Republican-held U.S. House seats. The GOP currently holds seven of the state's nine congressional districts.

Controversial Marion County Split

One of the most contentious aspects of the proposed maps involves Marion County, which would be split among four congressional districts instead of the current two.

Currently, the 7th District is located entirely in Marion County and is represented by Democratic Rep. Andre Carson. Under the proposed boundaries, the 7th would still include portions of Marion County but would extend southeast to the Ohio River.

WRTV

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has called the new maps "a dilution of Black votes."

"In Marion County, where we have one congressional person that we go to, one Black congressional person, now individuals are going to have to go to four different congressional people just to serve one county," said Democratic State Rep. Robin Shackleford.

Dr. Greg Shufeldt, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Indianapolis, warned that the changes could reduce civic engagement statewide and eliminate competitive districts.

"Drawing the districts like these proposed maps would surely decrease the ability to have descriptive representation for Hoosiers — to have an elected official that looks like them," Shufeldt said.

Political Pressure and Rising Threats

The redistricting debate has been marked by intense political pressure. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray previously said the Senate GOP caucus did not have enough votes to advance a redistricting plan.

Trump has criticized Bray and other Republican senators publicly, including labeling Bray a "Complete and Total RINO," and threatening to support primary challengers against those who oppose the effort.

The political tension has been accompanied by an alarming increase in threats against state officials. Multiple senators — along with Governor Mike Braun — have been targets of swatting attempts, bomb threats, or other harassment in recent weeks.

Governor Braun's Continued Pressure

Governor Mike Braun has been one of the strongest voices urging lawmakers to vote on redistricting, repeatedly calling for what he describes as "fair maps." Braun has also drawn criticism from Trump in recent weeks but continues to pressure senators to take up the proposal.

Today's session begins at 1:30 p.m., with the outcome likely to determine whether Indiana moves forward with new congressional maps or maintains its current district boundaries through the next election cycle.

For more on the redistricting debate, click here.