Senator Young pushes for answers after DOJ declines to charge FBI agents in Nassar investigation

WASHINGTON — Senator Todd Young, alongside Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, pushed the Justice Department to explain the reasoning for opting out of not charging two former FBI officials in the Larry Nassar investigation.

In the investigation, the two former FBI officials failed to properly respond to the information about the abuse of the gymnasts, and instead tried to cover it up with their negligence.

Due to this delayed response, Nassar was able to sexually abuse hundreds of young athletes.

The department announced it would not file charges against either of the officials despite the findings collected from the department's Office of Inspector General and details referenced by the Deputy Attorney General.

In a letter written to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the senators wrote:

“This declination is all the more inexplicable in light of DAG Monaco’s representation to the Committee on October 5, 2021, that ‘new information’ had come to light and which was under review by the Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division. Presumably, this ‘new information’ was inculpatory and not exculpatory as to the two former FBI agents,” the senators wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“It is both in the public interest and in support of the Senate’s legislative work for DOJ to brief the Senate and provide an explanation as to why no criminal charges were brought against either of the former FBI agents in this case.”

Both senators are seeking a briefing from the department on its decision, including details about the new information received in the Sept. hearing.