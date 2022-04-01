Watch
Silver Alert issued for woman last seen Friday in Pennville

Provided / Indiana State Police
Silver Alert for missing Virginia Crump on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 01, 2022
PENNVILLE — A Silver Alert was declared Friday afternoon for an 80-year-old woman last seen Friday in Pennville, which is 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis

Virgnia Crump is decribed as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen around 11:10 a.m. in Pennville and driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Indiana license RQR548, according to the alert.

If you have any information contact the Blackford County Sheriff's Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.

