Live mullet competition coming to 2022 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — If you think you have a winning mullet, you can compete in the USA Mullet Championships competition this year at the Indiana State Fair.
The live event competition is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Plaza.
The first place winner will take home $500 and pit viper sunglasses.
Pre-registration for the event is open now online.
