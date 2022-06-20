Watch
Live mullet competition coming to 2022 Indiana State Fair

RTV6 | Payton Marshall
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 10:51:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — If you think you have a winning mullet, you can compete in the USA Mullet Championships competition this year at the Indiana State Fair.

The live event competition is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Plaza.

The first place winner will take home $500 and pit viper sunglasses.

Pre-registration for the event is open now online.

