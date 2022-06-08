More free concerts announced for the 2022 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced the second round of free concerts starting July 29.
All shows on the stage are free with a fair admission ticket and seating is first-come.
Trace Adkins, We The Kingdom, KC & The Sunshine Band, and more were added to the line up on Wendesday.
Here's the current lineup for the 2022 Hoosiers Lottery Free Stage:
- July 29: Kansas
- July 31: We The Kingdom
- Aug. 3: Chaka Khan
- Aug. 10: Trace Adkins
- Aug. 12: KC & The Sunshine Band
- Aug. 13: El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair)
- Aug. 14: Zach Williams
- Aug. 17: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills
- Aug. 19: Carly Pearce
- Aug. 21: Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond
