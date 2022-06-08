Watch
More free concerts announced for the 2022 Indiana State Fair

Trace Adkins, We The Kingdom among those added
Trace Adkins
Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2009 file photo, Trace Adkins arrives at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)
Trace Adkins
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 08:04:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced the second round of free concerts starting July 29.

All shows on the stage are free with a fair admission ticket and seating is first-come.

Trace Adkins, We The Kingdom, KC & The Sunshine Band, and more were added to the line up on Wendesday.

Here's the current lineup for the 2022 Hoosiers Lottery Free Stage:

  • July 29: Kansas
  • July 31: We The Kingdom
  • Aug. 3: Chaka Khan
  • Aug. 10: Trace Adkins
  • Aug. 12: KC & The Sunshine Band
  • Aug. 13: El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair)
  • Aug. 14: Zach Williams
  • Aug. 17: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV,  The Vogues, The Cowsills
  • Aug. 19: Carly Pearce
  • Aug. 21: Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

