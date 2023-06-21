Mullet competition returning to 2023 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — If you think you've got the best 'flow' this one's for you.
The Indiana State Fair is looking for 15 majestic mullets to compete live in the USA Mullet Championship on Saturday, July 29.
The winner will take home $500 and earn a spot in the USA Mullet Chmpaionship's Top 25 Mane Event.
You can register online HERE.
YOU GOT THE FLOW? We're looking for 15 MAJESTIC mullets to come to compete LIVE at the Fair on July 29 in the USA Mullet Championship! The winner will take home $500 and also earn a spot in their Top 25 Mane Event. Get your application here >> https://t.co/AfQt20YIHd pic.twitter.com/Dca3pttRoV— Indiana State Fair (@IndyStateFair) June 19, 2023
