Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState Fair

Actions

Mullet competition returning to 2023 Indiana State Fair

Indiana State Fair.jpg
WRTV
Indiana State Fair.jpg
Posted at 8:37 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 20:37:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — If you think you've got the best 'flow' this one's for you.

The Indiana State Fair is looking for 15 majestic mullets to compete live in the USA Mullet Championship on Saturday, July 29.

The winner will take home $500 and earn a spot in the USA Mullet Chmpaionship's Top 25 Mane Event.

You can register online HERE.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE