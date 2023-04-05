Watch Now
Body of man recovered from submerged truck in Black Creek

DNR Law Enforcement divers removed the vehicle and found the body of David Jones, 55, inside
Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 16:48:17-04

GREENE COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man’s body was found submerged inside a truck in Black Creek.

On March 30, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 5:25 p.m. from a fisherman about a possible submerged vehicle under the bridge on County Road 1075 West.

Responding officers located a fully submerged Chevrolet Avalanche. DNR Law Enforcement divers removed the vehicle and found the body of David Jones, 55, inside the truck.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north along the county road when it collided with the bridge while crossing over the creek, causing the vehicle to enter the water.

The investigation is ongoing. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

