Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Celebrate Hoosier pie with the 'Pie Day-to-Pi Day' event

items.[0].videoTitle
State organizations are encouraging Hoosiers to celebrate the love of all things pie from Jan. 23- March 14.
hoosier pie trail 2022
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 19:50:47-05

Ind. — Whether it's sugar cream, Indiana's unofficial state pie, or a more traditional flavor like apple or pumpkin, Hoosiers have the chance to experience "seven weeks of heavenly pie desserts" along the Hoosier Pie Trail.

The State of Indiana is encouraging everyone to become a "pie-oneer" and visit local restaurants.

There are 20 other statewide food and drink trails, but organizers say the pie trail is one of their most popular.

"People just love pie. When you start talking about pie, people will immediately chime in and want to know the best locally owned places that serve pie," Lindsey Skeen with the Indiana Foodways Alliance said. "Our mission is to promote these locally owned restaurants throughout the state."

Anyone who checks in to two restaurants on the Hoosier Pie Trail from 'Pie Day-to-Pi Day' will earn a custom Pie-oneer T-shirt.

The promotion runs from Jan. 23 (National Pie Day) through March 14 (Pie Day).

TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!