Celebrate Hoosier pie with the 'Pie Day-to-Pi Day' event

Ind. — Whether it's sugar cream, Indiana's unofficial state pie, or a more traditional flavor like apple or pumpkin, Hoosiers have the chance to experience "seven weeks of heavenly pie desserts" along the Hoosier Pie Trail.

The State of Indiana is encouraging everyone to become a "pie-oneer" and visit local restaurants.

There are 20 other statewide food and drink trails, but organizers say the pie trail is one of their most popular.

"People just love pie. When you start talking about pie, people will immediately chime in and want to know the best locally owned places that serve pie," Lindsey Skeen with the Indiana Foodways Alliance said. "Our mission is to promote these locally owned restaurants throughout the state."

Anyone who checks in to two restaurants on the Hoosier Pie Trail from 'Pie Day-to-Pi Day' will earn a custom Pie-oneer T-shirt.

The promotion runs from Jan. 23 (National Pie Day) through March 14 (Pie Day).