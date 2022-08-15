Former AG Hill among six looking to fill Rep. Waloski's seat

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Governor Eric Holcomb called for a special election to fill the vacancy left in Congress.

The election will take place on the same day as the general election.

The deadline for the Indiana Republican Party to decide the person to run to fill the vacancy. The Republican caucus is meeting Saturday at Grissom Middle School in Mishawaka to nominate their candidate.

Candidates have until Wednesday at 11 a.m. to declare interest in being chosen by the caucus.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., six individuals have expressed interest.

They are:

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill

Custis Nisly, Indiana State Representative for District 22

Christy Stutzman, former Indiana State Representative for District 49

Michael Hogberg, tax preparer

Tiernan Kane, lawyer

Rudy Yakym, Finance Director for Waloski’s campaign

Former AG Hill had his law license suspended for 30 days by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2018. The court found Hill committed a misdemeanor battery.

Late Congresswoman Walorski’s husband Dean Swihart issued a statement supporting Yakym on Monday.

“… I am confident that Jackie would want to weigh in on her successor to ensure that our voices continue to be represented in Congress. After deep reflection and deliberation, today I am supporting Rudy Yakym to represent the 2nd District of Indiana in Congress. Rudy has spent years working in public service alongside my beloved wife and will fight for our district to protect our faith, families and communities. Rudy is a political outsider who has what it takes to stand up to the Pelosi-Biden agenda. He will fight to do the right thing, just as Jackie did every day of her career. I encourage the precinct committeemen to support Rudy in this week’s caucus.”