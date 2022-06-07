Watch
Free summer meals available for all Indiana students

David Franklin/RTV6
Indy Parks kicked off its Summer Servings meal Program on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Ellenberger Park.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 11:41:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students who are ages 18 and younger have access to free meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal nutrition program. Meals must be consumed on site.

Families can search for sites in the following ways:

In Indianapolis, Indy Parks and Recreation's Summer Meal Service program began June 7. The program runs Monday-Friday with locations all across Marion County. No registration is necessary and the program is free.

