Free summer meals available for all Indiana students

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students who are ages 18 and younger have access to free meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal nutrition program. Meals must be consumed on site.

Families can search for sites in the following ways:

Online on the Indiana Department of Education's website.

Call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE

Text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744

In Indianapolis, Indy Parks and Recreation's Summer Meal Service program began June 7. The program runs Monday-Friday with locations all across Marion County. No registration is necessary and the program is free.