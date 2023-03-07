Gov. Holcomb orders flags to be flown at half-staff for ISP Trooper killed in line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Master Trooper James Bailey, who died in the line of duty on March 3.

Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on March 11.

According to Indiana State Police, Bailey, 50, was assisting officers with traffic backups due to weather-related crashes on Interstate 69.

While Bailey was assisting with traffic, he was informed of a vehicle pursuit nearby. According to police, the pursuit started in the backup area.

Bailey attempted to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks.

Bailey was struck by the suspect and was taken to Fort Wayne hospital. He died from his injuries.

The suspect, Terry Sands II, has been formally charged with resisting law enforcement.

According to police, more charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

Bailey was a nearly 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He was named Trooper of the Year for District 12 in 2012 and earned the combat “Action Award” in 2021.