Holcomb announces Supreme Court appointment to replace outgoing Justice

INDIANA — Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced his pick to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Steven David.

Derek Molter, a court of appeals judge, will replace David after he retires, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Molter has served for the Indiana Court of Appeals since Oct. 1, 2021. He was appointed to the position by Holcomb.

"Derek Molter is devoted to the cause of justice and maintaining the integrity of our justice system,” Holcomb said in a written statement. “He’s proven during his lengthy legal career and his tenure on the Indiana Court of Appeals his dedication to the critical role the judiciary plays in our system of government and the future of our state.”

Molter was born and raised in Newton County and earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University and a law degree from IU's Maurer School of Law.

After graduating, Molter worked as a judicial law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springman of the Northern District of Indiana.

Molter also worked as a partner at Ice Miller, LLP in Indianapolis and as an attorney at Arnold & Porter, LLP in Washington, D.C.

"While I will miss working each day alongside my extraordinary colleagues on the Court of Appeals, I’m grateful for this opportunity to serve on the Supreme Court and honored to have been considered alongside two of Indiana’s finest public servants, Judge Dana Kenworthy and Justin Forkner," Molter said in a written statement.

Daivd was appointed to the Supreme Court in October 2010 after being appointed by then-Governor Mitch Daniels. He is the longest-serving justice currently on the court.

Two other finalists, Grant Superior Court Judge Dana Dana Kenworthy and Indiana Supreme Court Chief Administrative Officer Justin Forkner, were selected by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission.

A robing ceremony for Molter will be scheduled at a later time.