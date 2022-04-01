Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor fallen Indiana marine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state to honor fallen United States Marine Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz.

Tomkiewicz died in the line of duty while taking part in NATO military exercises in Norway last week. He was among four Marines who died when their aircraft crashed.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne. The celebration of life is for friends and family and not open to the public.

The directive is set to last through sunset on April 3.